Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Tapu Sena scare Jethalal with a spooky prank

Tapu Sena is again going to show their notorious side as they play a spooky prank on Jethalal in the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Here's what will happen.

Any Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan would be aware about Tapu Sena's notorious pranks and Jethalal's fear of ghosts. Now, imagine if these two things come together. What a big dhamaka will be created? Well, this is exactly what is going to happen in the upcoming episodes of the sitcom. An intriguing game of peek-a-boo between Tapu sena and Jethaa Lal, will exude thrills for the audiences. Yes, be ready to get scared and laugh at the same time, as Tapu Sena is again going to show her naughty side as they play a spooky prank on Jethalal.

All this will happen as Tapu sena are relaxing and enjoying a game of carom at Champak Lal at Tapu’s place, during their leisure time. Gogi, Tapu, Sonu, Goli and Pinku will have a gala time together as they pull each other's legs. As they play, they hear a noise from outside and understand that Jethalal has approached. Well, it is nearly impossible that Tapu Sena's fun and games, does not include any mischief. So, they decide to play a prank on Jethalal.

They very quietly and skillfully hide in the bedroom area to take the mickey out of him. As soon as Jethalal opens the bedroom door, they jump out and hoot with a loud ‘boo’. This leaves Jethalal utterly sacred. However, like son like father. To give it back to the kids, Jethalal decides to return the favor to them. When they play they go back to their game, Jethalal decides to scare the daylights out of them with his spooky prank.

Here's a sneak peek from the scary episode:

It would be interesting to see what happens in the upcoming track. Who will tap the fear of whom? Well, only time will tell. But, it is sure that the episode will be filled with a lot of laughter and thrills. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Bagha & Nattu get shocked as Jethalal REVEALS magical ring's truth

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More