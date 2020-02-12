Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Was the magical ring Sundar's trap for Jethalal? Find out

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the chamatkaari ring will create another big drama in Jethalal's life. Here's what will happen.

While Jethalal's life in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was about to take a u-turn, looks like his fate is again going to give him a surprise. However, this surprise is not going to be for Jethalal's good, as he might have assumed to be after his beliefs in the chamatkaari ring. But before taking a look at what will happen in the upcoming tack of the sitcom, let us take a quick look at what all has happened in the Gokuldham society yet.

In the latest episodes, we saw that Jethalal's trust in the superpowers of the ring grows to a level, where he decides to buy them in a bulk quantity. While he keeps almost 10 for himself, he decides to sell the rest to the members of the Gokuldham society. He tries to convince them that the ring consists magical powers that will for sure bring good luck in their lives. While the women fall for Jethala's words, the men refuse to trust his claims. In fact, Iyer also accuses him of making money out of false promises. This leaves the men and women divided, with the latter trying to convince the former.

Now, another dhamaka will unfold in Jethalal's life and a shocking truth about the rings will be revealed. Well, just when everyone would be agree to give the rings a try, the biggest enemy of Jethalal, Sundar will drop in the society from Ahemdabad. He will be extremely excited as he is there to inform is 'dear jiaji' about his new business. Well, his new venture is nothing but the chamatkari rings, Jethalal believes in immensely. Yes, you read that right!

Sundar informs everyone that he he has started a new business named 'Dear Jijaji Welfare Organization’ where he is selling a plastic ring as ‘chamatkari (magical)’. He adds that the rings are doing wonders and are flying off the shelf quickly. Sundar's revelation leaves Gokuldhamites shocked, while Jethaa Lal is left red faced. He fumes in anger knowing that he has fell for Sunder Lal’s ponzi scheme. Later, Jethalal confesses that he just ordered 100 of those rings, and Sundar bursts into a fit of laughter on seeing his brother-in-laws superstitions.

Well, it would be interesting to see what happens next. What will Jethalal do after Sundar's trap? Will the residents of Gokuldham slam Jethalal again? Only time will tell. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such updates.

