Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Babita is stunned by the rude behaviour of Jethalal on phone

The new episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah brings new trouble for Jethalal as he mistakes her for someone else on the call.

The popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is produced under the banner of Neela Film Productions Private Limited and is one of the most loved shows on TV. The show has completed 13 years on screen and has a huge fan following across the country. It is a comedy show that revolves around the miseries of a Gujarati businessman Jethalal Gada, which is played by Dilip Joshi. The show is also popular for Jethalal’s immense attraction towards his extremely beautiful neighbor Babita, who is married to Iyer.

In the recent plot of the show, it is seen that Jethalal gets a call asking the whereabouts of someone named Chunnilal, so he tells the person on the phone that it is the wrong number. But he still gets repeated calls from the same number asking for Chunnilal, which irritates him immensely.

So, the next time when he gets a call, he does not wait for the caller to ask for Chunnilal and says that Chunnilal has passed away. Irritated by the repeated calls, Jethalal added to the lie by saying that he is also planning to visit Chunnilal's crematory. But, after saying all this, he realizes that it is not the same person who was calling him asking for Chunnilal, instead, it is someone familiar.

Embarrassed by his actions, he asks who was on the call and Babita informs saying she had called. Babita was left surprised at the rude behaviour of Jethalal.

Now what is the whole matter of Chunnilal and what excuse will Jethalal give to Babita, remains a mystery.

Also read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to launch in an animated series format soon; Promo released

Credits :Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah PR

Share your comment ×