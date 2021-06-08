Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Jethaalal and gang makes plan to rescue Popatlal from black marketers

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets a new twist as Popatlal and Bharti get caught by goons, and their lives are in great danger. Jethalal and his trio are trying to think of a plan to save them from the goons.

The long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched shows on TV at present. The show has been tickling people’s funny bones for more than 13 years now, with the remarkable cast including Dilip Joshi, Shyam Pathak, Amit Bhatt, Mandar, Shailesh Lodha, and others. The recent plot of the show is getting the attention of the audience for its interesting twists and turns. The story revolves around the sting operation of journalist Popatlal, who plans to reveal the network of medicine black marketers. But the plan of Popatlal is not sailing as smoothly as he had thought.

In the recent episodes, it is shown that Popatlal ropes in Jethalal, his father Champaklal, and employee Bagha in his plan. But he falls in love with the receptionist of the resort, Sanjana and he discloses his real identity to her. He is unaware that Sanjana is involved with the black marketers, and she tells about Popatlal and his assistant, to the goons. Popatlal and his associated are abducted and their lives are in danger now. The goons also destroy all the evidence against them which could get them caught.

Jethalal and his father realise that Popatlal along with his associate are missing from the resort, and deduce that the black marketers might have abducted him. They decide to check out the CCTV footage cleverly, so they make up an excuse that Jethalal’s father has lost his gold chain in the resort. But they are unable to get the footage, so now they have to think of some other plan.

Now, it will be seen in the upcoming episodes that they will be able to save the lives of Popatlal and his colleague Bharti. The trio is now thinking of a plan to save them and expose the black marketers in the resort.

