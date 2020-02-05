Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Jethalal cries tears of joy due to Bapuji & Tapu's changed behaviour

Jethalal's life in Sab TV's popular comedy drama show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has changed for the good. Yes, the man who is always caught up in troubles in leading a happy life now. A series of good news has knocked at Jethalal's door as everything and everyone around him have changed. Wondering how the sudden change? All thanks to the chamatkari anghooti that Bagha and Nattu Kaka gave him. At first he did not believe in the magical powers that the ring has, but slowly he started trusting them all.

In last night's episode we saw how Jethalal escapes Bhide's anger all because of the magical rings. It so happens when Jethala is offering water to the Sun God, and accidentally the water falls on Bhide's kurta, who was standing right below Jetha's balcony. Bide's Kurta gets wet, however much to Jetha's surprise, Bhide does not get furious. Instead, he thanks Jethalal for pouring the blessed water on him. Bhide's changed behaviour astonishes Jethalal, who starts thinking that the ring actually has some real powers.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Jethalal will be left amused as his notorious son will seek apologies from him for all his past mischief. He bows down to take Jethalal's blessings and says, 'Please forgive me for whatever I've done.' Tapu's sudden apology will stun Jethalal as he asks Bapuji about his changed avatar. To which Bapuji replies, 'He's asking forgiveness. If you feel this is the right thing to do, go ahead and forgive him.'

Jethalal will not be able to fathom whatever is happening and will be utterly surprised. He will be overwhelmed and shed tears of joy to see Tapu and Bapuji's oh-so-good behaviour with him. For the uninitiated, Bapuji is a no-nonsense person and a taskmaster. It would be interesting to see what more drama will take place in Jethalal's life in the upcoming episodes. Do you think that the ring actually has some powers or it is a mere coincidence? Let us know in the comment section below.