Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Jethalal's life to go through a new TWIST; Magical ring was a dream?

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, audiences will get a shock as Jethala's life will take another interesting twist. Here's what will happen.

Sab TV's popular comedy drama show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audiences for over a decade. With his amazing wit, humour, comedy and relatable sequences, the makers have managed to make a special place for the show. If you've been following the show, you might not that the protagonist Jethalal is a troublemaker and his life is always surrounded by a heap of problems. While he blames it to his luck, others say it is his fate. In all, 'Problems and Jethalala go hand[-in-hand.'

However, much to everyone's surprise, in the recent episodes it is shown that Jethalal's life has changed for the good. Everything is running extremely smooth in his life and things have been working in his favour. From Bagha and Nattu Kaka asking for a pay reduction to Bhide discussing Tapu and Sonu’s marriage to Iyer apologizing for their past fights to Sundar returning the borrowed money, everything seems to be sorted in Jetha's life. And all this because of a chamatkari ring. But, as we've seen before, nothing in Jethalal's life can take straight road.

If you were thinking that finally you'll get to see episodes with Jethalal not falling in the pit of troubles, then you're wrong. All this was not because of the magical powers of the ring, but there's something more to it. In the coming episodes, it will be revealed that all these situations were merely Jethalal's dream. Yes you read that right! Jethalal was dreaming about tension-free life. He will wake up to realize that it was all just a dream. But of course, it is too good a dream is to ignore. And merely by the thoughts he had, he will purchase the Chamatkari ring. Not only for all his ten fingers, but for the entire Gokuldham society.

It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will things actually work in Jetha's favour? How will the society members react to it? Let us know in the comment section below.

