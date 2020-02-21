Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: A major showdown takes place between Bhide & Tapu on Valentine's Day

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it's going to be Bhide V/s Tapu in the Gokuldham society. Here's what will happen.

The stage is set in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The clubhouse of Gokuldham society has turned into a lover's cave with balloons and hearts all over the place. Tapu Sena has made spell-binding preparations for celebrating the day of love - Valentine's Day and making it a memorable one. While a scared Bhide tried to avoid joining the party, everything went in vain. Gokuldhamites have dressed up to their best and have already arrived to welcome the grandeur. Tapu also has made a smashing entry, leaving Bhide anxious.

Now finally, the time has come when Tapu will spill out the secrets and give the story a new turn. Yes, in tonight's episode Tapu will confess his love for his childhood pal Sonu. But, it isn't going to be a cakewalk for him, all thanks to Bhide. Bhide is eagerly waiting for the inevitable to unfold before him, i.e. when Tapu will propose to his daughter. While he frantically paces up and down, he vows to himself that if his worst fear comes true, the will at not cost spare Tapu. Not only this, but he also swears to come to terms with the constant imaginary bullying and confront the entire Gada family, especially his rival Jethlal.

Here's a sneak peek from the enticing episode:

Well, it would be interesting to witness the major showdown Bhide and Tapu on Valentine's Day. Will Tapu propose to Sonu? How will Bhide react if he does so? Will Bhide unleash his worst self on the Gada khandaan? Will Tapu and Bhide come to loggerheads because of Sonu? Whatever happens next, its surely going to be filled with thrills and laughter. What are your thoughts on the upcoming track of TMKOC? Are you excited? Let us know in the comment section below.

