Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Popatlal gets smitten by Sanjana and tells her the truth about himsel

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah plot shows Popatlal falling in love with the receptionist and he reveals his identity, putting his life at a major risk.

The plot of the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become denser and intriguing in the upcoming episodes. The present plot revolves around the sting operation by the journalist Popatlol for revealing the black-marketing network of medicine hoarding. Popatlal has taken the assistance of Jethalal and his father, for exposing the goons involved in the network. But his mission is filled with hurdles and surprises.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Popatlal has fallen in love with the receptionist Sanjana, which creates a problem for his mission. Popatlal is staying in the resort under a fake name, but due to the feeling of love, he decides to tell his real identity to her. During a small conversation with her, he tells her his real name and identity. He is unaware that Sanjana is involved in the black marketer’s gang.

Hence, through Sanjana, the black marketers get to know about the plans of Popatlal. This has put his life at risk as the goons are very dangerous and they can do anything. Now the black marketers know that he is a journalist and, on a mission to expose him. These people are very ruthless and risky. Now the mission of Kala Kauva is put at a stake as anything can happen. The mission can work or it can fail badly, putting Popatlal and other society members' lives at stake. What will Jethalal and Popatlal do now, it is yet to be determined.

Also read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Throwback: The rib tickling chemistry between Jethalal and Dayaben

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×