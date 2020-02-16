Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Tapu to propose Sonu on Valentine’s Day?

Tapu to go down on his knees for Sonu on Valentine's Day in the coming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Its raining hearts on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Tapu is all set to propose to Sonu on Valentine's Day in the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Tapu Sena is to put together a special program at Gokuldham Society on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The whole Club House is to be decorated in red, the theme colour for Valentine's, with a DJ in the house, playing special romantic numbers.

Tapu chooses Valentine's Day as the special occasion for proposing to Sonu. This will be a very entertaining episode when all the residents will be seen dressed in the best for the Valentine's surprise. Tapu will go down on his knees to propose to Sonu, his childhood beloved and how she reacts to his proposal in front of her parents will be interesting to watch.

Tapu sena had earlier requested Bhide for permission to use the Club House for a secret function. Hesitant to give permission without being told what the function is about, Bhide is eventually persuaded by his wife Madhavi and daughter Sonu to give in. Already suspecting that Tapu could propose his daughter on Valentine’s Day, Bhide is nervous and comes up with plans to foil Tapu's proposal.

