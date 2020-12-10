Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Abdul sneaks in pizza secretly for Tapu Sena; Will Bhide catch him?

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Abdul will try to sneak in some pizzas for Tapu Sena's secret 'pizza party.' But Bhide will stop him in the society compound. Will Abdul be able to escape Bhide's clutches?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known to depict the real happenings in the world, with a humourous twist. If you've watched the latest episodes of TMKOC, you might know that Tapu Sena and Bhide are yet again at loggerheads. Though usually, we've seen Tapu and his gang lock horns with Bhide for several things, this time it is for food. No, Bhide is not stopping Tapu Sena from eating food, but from eating outside ordered pizzas.

While Tapu Sena expressed their desire to have a 'pizza party', Bhide warned them of not doing so, owing to the COVID-19 crisis. But, never has it happened that the Tapu Sena backs out from things that they really wish. So, Tapu Sena will now decide to host a pizza party a someone's vacant flat in the Gokuldham society as Bhide is not allowing them to use the clubhouse. After some efforts, Tapu zeros' down an empty apartment on the premises for their pizza party. Not only this, but he will also sought Abdul's help to sneak in pizzas for them in the building.

Abdul will agree to Tapu Sena's wishes and commit to helping them. He will decide to play smart and hide the pizza boxes with other grocery items. He will camouflage pizzas with other items in a bag and enters Gokuldham to fulfill his promise to Tapu Sena. However, Abdul will fall into trouble as he will cross paths with Bhide in the society compound. Bhide will get a whiff of pizzas from Abdul's grocery bag and will doubt him. While Bhide questions Abdul, he will deny getting any strong smell of fast food, particularly pizzas. However, Bhide will then investigate Abdul's bag, and look into what all is inside. While Abdul stands helpless in front of Bhide, Tapu will witness Abdul getting cornered by Bhide and comes to his rescue. Tapu will initiate a conversation with Bhide from his balcony and try to divert his attention from the pizzas.

Here's a sneak peek from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's upcoming episodes:

Well, it would be interesting to see if Tapu's plans work, or will Bhide catch Abdul red-handed with pizzas? Will Tapu Sena be able to enjoy a pizza party in Gokuldham under Bhide's nose? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

