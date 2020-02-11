Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Babita wears the ring given by Jethalal & goes against other members

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal's magic ring is going to leave the members of the Gokuldham society divided. Here's what will happen.

Looks like everything is soon going to go for a toss in the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's (TMKOC) Gokuldham society. Wondering how and why? Well, we'll tell you, but before let's take a quick look at what has happened in the comedy-drama until date. In the latest episode, we saw how Jethalal called for an urgent meeting of the society members, leaving Bhide aghast for not taking his approval. While all others were eager to know the reason behind Jethalal's sudden summon, he pushed their curiosity further as he asked them to assemble in the society compound, early morning at 8.30 am. Just as Jethalal requested, all members arrive at the right time to know what's happening. At that very time, Jethalal's courier person comes, leaving others again tapping their heads.

Now, in the upcoming episode, he reveals about the chamatkaari anghooti to them. He tells everyone about the positive experiences he has had after wearing the ring and tries to convince all to wear it for their betterment. He will say that the ring will only bring good luck and make their lives peaceful. While the women get influenced, the men on the other hand, seem to be skeptical and refuse to believe in any superpowers of the ring. And this will create a big rift between the mahila mandal and purush mandal of Gokuldham.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal plans a surprise for all the Gokuldham members

While all the wives will put in their best foot to convince their husbands to wear the ring, they will deny doing it and call it all a superstition. The women will take note of their intuitions, the men will dismiss the offer and refuse to budge in trusting their reasoning power. The men will also try to explain the women that all this is merely a marketing gimmick and nothing like magical powers exist. Iyer will also go on to accuse Jethalal of trying to make money by selling fake promises to others. Though Jethalal comes out in his defense, nobody trusts him. However, finally after all the discussions, Jethalal's best friend Babita ji will agree to wear the ring to support him. She will do so in a hope that Iyer’s promotion, which has been held up for a long time, will come through.

Well, it would be interesting to see if the other women will be able to convince their husbands or not? After Babita wearing the ring, will Iyer get a promotion and prove the ring's magical powers? Only time will tell. But we're sure, the forthcoming episodes are going to bring in a lot of surprises and laughter for you. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More