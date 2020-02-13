Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Bagha & Nattu get shocked as Jethalal REVEALS magical ring's truth

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bagha and Nattu Kaka will be left shattered upon learning about the truth of the magical rings truth. Here's what will happen.

Jethalals' life can be a smooth ride, and if happiness is knocking his doors, it is surely comes with twist along. And if you've watched the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, you might know why we're saying this. In last night's episode, the drama around the magical ring finally came to an end (a bad end). Jethatlal's brother-in-law Sundarlal arrived in the Gokuldham society to reveal the truth about the infamous 'chamatkari anghoothi,' leaving everyone surprised.

Sundar mentions that he is aware of the ring, and also the superpowers attached to it. He then goes on to reveal that these are not magical rings as they believe them to be. He adds that he has founded a company named 'JJJ Welfare Organisation' after Jethalal (Ji Ja Ji) to sell these rings. Yes, it was Sundar's ponzi scheme that conned Jethalal. Sundar's revelations leaves Jethalal shocked. While Jethalal is fuming in anger, Sudnar apologises to everyone for the trouble. Bapuji advises him to stop selling these fake rings as it is a wrong practice, and Sundar obeys his orders.

Now, in tonight's episode, Bagha and Nattu Kaka, who were also blindfolded by the rings powers are going to receive the shock of their life. After all the drama, Jethalal goes to his shop and reveals the truth about the rings to Bagha and Nattu and calls it a fraud. However, they refuse to accept Jethalal's words and say that he is dreaming again. They're so crazy about it that despite Jethalal's open declaration they don't understand the reality. Bagha and Nattu will be shattered to know the truth.

It would be interesting to see what new drama awaits in Jethalal's life now. Will Jethalal's life run smoothly even after not having the so-called magical powers? Or will he again fall in some trouble? Let us know in the comment section below.

