Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Bapuji goes missing amid lockdown; Jethalal, Gokuldham folks worried

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fresh episodes begin airing from today (July 22, 2020), and Jethalal is going to get into a trouble again. Bapuji will go missing amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, leaving Jethalal and Gokuldham family worried. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, its time to rejoice as the fresh episodes of the show are going to air from today, July 22 (2020). The Gokuldham society is all set to make a 'grand' comeback today after almost four months, and all prepped up to spread smiles on viewers' faces again. TMKOC is known for not only spread laughter but also educating the masses about various social issues, and with the COVID-19 crisis in place, it looks like the show will continue to provide 'edutainment.'

Ever since the return of TMKOC was announced, fans have been wondering about the show's storyline, and what new twists will be seen in the Gokuldham society. If you are also wondering about the same, we have some goofy information for you. The show will have a lockdown connection in the upcoming episodes, which will create a 'big' problem in Jethalal's life. Yes, Jethalal is again going to fall in trouble as Bapuji is going to go missing. Bapuji will go missing amid the lockdown, leaving Jethalal and everyone in the Gokuldham society worried.

Jethalal will be extremely anxious as Bapuji is nowhere to be seen amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. All the Gokuldham society members will start searching for Bapuji within the society, but they will not find him anywhere. Then, Jethalal and others will feel that they should go outside the society and try to hunt for Bapuji. However, they will realize that society gates are locked.

While Bhide insists Jethalal to once search the Gokuldham society thoroughly, Jethalal thinks Bapuji is quite capable of going out if he has made up his mind. Jethalal will decide to break the lock on the society gate and go to search for his father.

Will Jethalal go against the lockdown rules and break open the society gate? Where is Bapuji, has he gone outside the society amid lockdown due to his stubbornness? Or is the Gokuldham family getting over-worried? It would be interesting to see what happens next. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

