Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Bhide to be 'arrested' for Tapu Sena's blunder; Will Jethalal help?

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhide's worst dream will come true as the police will reach Gokuldham society to take him in remand. Here's what will happen.

After a lot of fun and excitement, tension is going to make its way in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, some unexpected twists will take place in TMKOC, and the Gokuldham society members will be left shocked. If you've been watching the show, you might know that the Rangarang program organized by Tapu Sena was a huge hit, and all residents were happy with their performances. In fact, they also showered them with goodies for their participation.

However, amidst all this Gokuldham's 'ekmeva secretary' Mr. Bhide was constantly worried about the expenses incurred by Tapu Sena in the arrangements. While he consistently kept asking them about it, the gang did not divulge into the details. And now in the upcoming episode, Bhide is going to fall in 'big trouble' because of Tapu Sena. Well, Bhide's worst fear is going to come true, and the police will be seen taken him into remand, and dragging him to the police station after the arrest. Wondering why Bhide will get arrested?

It will so happen that the contractors who had provided services during the Rangarang program in Gokuldham will file a complaint against Bhide for non-payment of dues. Yes, they will inform the police that Bhide owes them money, and has not yet cleared their payments. While the program was arranged Tapu Sena, Bhide, being the secretary of the society will be held liable for the blunder.

Police will enter Bhide's house and handcuff him. Though Madhavi and he try to explain the officials the situation, they will not play any head to their plea and will arrest him. Jethalal will witness this drama from his balcony, and when Bhide points out at him, he will run into his house.

Now, it would be interesting to see if Jethalal ditches Bhide, who will come to his rescue. Will the Gokuldham society members be able to save Bhide from being arrested? Will Bhide forgive Tapu Sena for this humiliation? Only time will tell, what happens next. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the upcoming episode of TMKOC? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's a sneak peek into the forthcoming track of TMKOC:

