Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Bhide taunts Jethalal for being 'lazy'; Latter gives sarcastic reply

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the men of the society will plan to reach their workplace safely after the lockdown relaxations are announced. Here's what Jethalal, Bhide, Sodhi, and others plan.

There's finally going to be some hustle in the Gokuldham society now. Why do you ask? Well, if you have been watching the recent episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah regularly, you might know that the lockdown relaxations have been introduced. Yes, after a long time people will be a little free for the impositions and restrictions. Owing to this, Gokuldham society members are brimming with happiness.

It means that finally 'boredom' will come to an end for the men of the society, as they will be allowed to get back to work. The news will bring a wide smile to everyone's faces, and will the men will now begin planning to go back to work. However, considering that the restrictions are still in place, Gokuldhaam Society’s Purush Mandal will plan to decide a commute to their workplaces. They will get on a video call to plan to make things work smoothly. Just as expected, Sodhi will propose to drop everyone at their workplaces in his 'jeep' while he goes to his garage. All the men agree to Sodhi's idea and decide to travel via his jeep.

Amidst this, Bhide will taunt Jethalal advising him that he will have to wake up on time, and not be a late latif, as everyone else will have to suffer because of him. Bhide will order Jethalal to come precisely at the given time and be punctual to ensure others' schedules are not disturbed. While Bhide tries to poke fun at Jethalal, the latter will hit back with a sarcastic reply. Jethalal will tell Bhide that in case if he misses a ride with Sodhi, Bhide could drop him at Gada Electronics on his Shakharam aka his scooter.

Well, Jethalal's reply is certainly going to leave everyone in splits, obviously except Bhide. It would be interesting to see what 'new changes' happen as things slowly and steadily reopen. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the upcoming episode of TMKOC? Let us know in the comment section below.

