Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoilers: Champakk Lal’s advice to resolve major conflict in Gokuldham society

As the Gokuldham society is witnessing a conflict of the language to be chosen for the ‘Thought of the Day’, Champakk Lal comes to their rescue with an effective solution.

SAB TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show which not only entertains the audience but it often comes with interesting life lessons for the audience. In the recent episodes, we saw that the residents of Gokuldhan society at been at loggerheads about choosing the language for writing the ‘Thought of the Day’. While everyone has been voting for their respective mother tongue, the debate has created chaos in the society which seemed to be never-ending.

In the upcoming episode, Champakk Lal, who is returning from a temple, will witness the chaos and will come to the society’s rescue. While Anjali and Taarak know that there is no end to this debate, they will explain Champakk what the conflict is all about. The latter will, then, decide to speak to everyone and asks everyone to gather in the society compound. Later, Champakk will explain everyone that cultural diversity is one of the biggest assets on the nation and every citizen should be proud of it. He will also ask the societywalas to learn from the legacy of the country and says that the only language which everyone understands is that of love and happiness.

This isn’t all. Champakk will be seen addressing a simple solution to the society residents which will be happily accepted by everyone and will end the ongoing debate over which language to choose for the ‘Thought of the Day’.

Now it will be interesting to see, what will be Champakk Lal’s advice?

