Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Champaklal has a trick to STOP Gokuldham members' lockdown laziness

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans will be left in splits as Champaklal is going to plan some trick to get away with the monotony and laziness in the lives of the Gokuldham members during the lockdown. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one such show that is known to portray the reality of the world. If you've been watching the comedy-drama you might know that the current track is revolving around the Coronavirus pandemic, which people have been fighting in real-life. In the past, TMKOC has educated viewers about the virus, precautions to be taken, and more. Now, in the upcoming episode, it is all set to give a glimpse of how the COVID-19 infused lockdown has affected the normal life of people.

Yes, in the forthcoming track, viewers will get to see how the members of the Gokuldham society have become lazy, restless, and inactive owing to the lockdown. While the lockdown was initially introduced for a few days, it later turned into weeks and months, leaving to monotony in the lives of people. Not only us, but even the Gokuldhammites have become slothful. While Jethalal has become lethargic due to no work in his shop, Bhide's life has gone for a toss due to the online classes.

While the men and children of the Gokuldham society have become slothful, it is the Mahila Mandal who are going thoroughly crazy. Why do you ask? Well, the women of the society have to not only manage household chores but also look after their husbands and children, adding more pressure to their routine.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja tests COVID 19 positive; Dilip Joshi prays for speedy recovery

The daily routine has taken a drastic turn in the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Society. From waking up to passing time to going back to bed, everything has changed, and it is taking a toll on their lives. Upon seeing Jethalal uneasy, Champaklal has a conversation with him. Baapuji tries to explain to Jethalal that it is just a tough phase, but life is going to be smooth ahead.

However, looking at the current scenario, Champaklal will plan a trick to drive off the laziness and sluggishness from the lives of all Gokuldham members. He will plan to do something that will bring their lives on tracks again.

Here's a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of TMKOC:

Well, details about Bapuji's plans are not known yet, but it is certainly going to be a laughter riot for viewers. What are your thoughts on the same? What do you think will be Bapuji's 'masterplan?' Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben to finally make a comeback before Navratri on the show?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×