Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Gokuldham members 'encourage' Popatlal to be positive post job loss

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gokuldham society members will boost Popatlal's morale after he lost his job at Toofan Express. They will motivate him to take an optimistic approach and give his best shot for a new beginning. Read on.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers received a 'great shock' recently when it was revealed that Popatlal has lost his job. Yes, Patrakar Popatlal lost his job at Toofan express owing to the COVID-19 crisis, leading to a huge setback for him. Ever since this 'sad news' Popatlal is disheartened and distressed. The job loss has affected him emotionally, as being a journalist at the organization was a matter of pride for him. However, now that things have changed he is unable to deal with the big loss.

Not only Popatlal, but all the members of the Gokuldham society are tensed thinking of Popatlal's job loss. They are trying their best individually to push him towards positivity and help him cope with the bygones. Since Popatlal is feeling low and lost, the Purush mandal of Gokuldam decide to chip in to boost his morale after he skips their regular soda meeting. After seeing the Gokuldham members showering so much love on him, Popatlal decides to stop sulking over spilled milk and start afresh positively.

He plans to apply for new jobs elsewhere and begins with seeking help from Taarak Mehta for updating his resume. As Popatlal asks Taarak to help him, he is extremely happy to see the former leaving the past and moving ahead. Later, after updating his resume, Popatlal visits his Gokuldham family individually. He expresses his gratitude towards each one of them for backing him in his bad times and uplifting his morale. He also hands them a copy of his resume, requesting them to pass it to recruiters if they hear about a suitable opening for him.

Here's a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of TMKOC:

Gokuldham members are surprised and happy to see Popatlal back in action and taking things so optimistically. Well, it would be interesting to how Popatlal's new journey begins and what new twists await from him. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

