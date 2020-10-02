Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Gokuldham members tensed as society is sealed due to COVID 19 scare

The 'tension' in the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going to increase, as the Gokuldham society will get sealed due to the Coronavirus scare. Here's what will happen.

Troubles, problems, and tensions are a common part of the Gokuldham society. However, in the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, an issue is going to leave Gokuldham members extremely anxious and worried about their safety. Wondering what so severe has happened in Gokuldham society? Well, this trip the threat of the novel Coronavirus has left Gokudlhammites tensed.

The society has also been trapped under the threat of the deadly virus, leaving them distressed. In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, officials will come and 'seal' the Gokuldham society due to the Coronavirus scare. All this will happen as the residents of the Gokuldham society will come in direct contact with Abdul, who is a suspected COVID-19 patient. Yes, there is a possibility that Abdul has contracted the disease as he has been keeping unwell, and members of Gokuldham fear that the virus has been transmitted to the society from him.

ALSO READ: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi recalled his 'theater days' & REVEALED his unseen old look

While none of the residents have any COVID-19 symptoms, the fear is too much, and the situation is alarming. Society's ekmeva secretary takes a step immediately and locks the society gate, restricting anybody to enter in or step out. He takes all possible measures to keep the virus at bay and stop it from spreading around, leading to more threats. Later, the BMC officials will reach the Gokuldham society, and seal off the society due to the COVID-19 scare.

They will also conduct cleaning and sanitization sessions of the entire society compound and premises. On the other hand, healthcare professionals will also examine the residents, and check their temperatures and pulse rates. How will Gokulhdam members fight this invisible enemy? Only time will tell.

Here's a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of TMKOC:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×