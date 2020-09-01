  1. Home
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Gokuldham members welcome Lord Ganesh amid COVID 19 scare

The members of the Gokuldham will soon welcome Ganpati Bappa amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Here's a glimpse of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 'different' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year.
Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one TV show which is known to celebrate festivals with great fervour and gaiety. Be it Janmashtami or Parsi New Year, members of Gokuldham society celebrate every festivity with enthusiasm. Now, in the upcoming episode of TMKOC, positivity is going to be spread around as the Gokuldhamites are all set to welcome Bappa in their society. Yes, Gokuldham members will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi amid the Coronavirus scare. However, this year the celebrations will not be the same. 

Like all the previous times, Tappu Sena will take charge of arrangements and decorations for Ganesh Utsav, but this time their priority will be 'safety and precautions.' While things will be 'different' and low-key, the excitement of Gokuldham members on Bappa's arrival will be the same. If are an ardent viewer of TMKOC, you might know that the 'highlight or specialty' of Ganesh Chaturthi in Gokuldham is their 'pandal decorations.' Each year, Tapu Sena brainstorms to come up with a unique theme for decorations, and leave everyone mesmerized. 

This year too the decorations will be elegant and different but will be kept minimalistic owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Bhide, Madhavi along with Tapu Sena will set up Lord Ganesha's idol in the mandap and will perform an arti to welcome the deity.

In the past, usually, we have seen Gokuldham society members come together for celebrating festivals. However, this year, keeping the precautionary measures in mind, each family of Gokuldham will perform the arti and seek Bappa's festivals separately.

Here's a sneak peek of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

