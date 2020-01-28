Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Gokuldham residents and Tapu Sena celebrate Republic Day in society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actors recently shot for the Republic day special epsiode and now the BTS photos are doing rounds on the internet. Check them out right here.

In the last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), we saw that the Gokuldham residents had a gala time with Street Dancer 3D's and . They all took selfies with the stars and even danced to the tunes from the movie. And now, Gokudham society residents including Tapu sena are gearing up for the Republic Day celebrations. The BTS pictures from the sets of the show are doing rounds on the internet. Palak Sidhwani who plays the role of Sonu in the show said," Tapu sena is mighty excited about Republic Day. This is a day to remember our heroes who ensured that India will have its rightful place in the world. India, like our Gokuldham Society, is proud to be a young and vibrant democracy. We as a nation are taking rapid strides to be among the top world powers and we are as proud of our progress as we are of our heritage,” says

Tanuj Mahashabde who plays the role of Mr. Iyer said, "Belonging to the scientific fraternity, I am immensely proud of India’s achievements over the last 70 years. The latest announcement by ISRO of planning to send a human robot – Vyommitra into space as part of the Gaganyaan mission is another such development. Our Republic has allowed us to lead our lives as a progressive society and united, we contribute towards its prosperity. Our Gokuldham Society is a representation of a similar unity which inculcates the vision of harmony and values based society."

Check out the Republic day special video right below:

