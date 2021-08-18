Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Gokuldham Society organizes COVID 19 Vaccination Camps

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one show on television that has always tried to create awareness and put out positive and informative messages to its many viewers across the globe. In the upcoming episode, it will be following the same trajectory, with Gokuldham Society organizing a Covid-19 vaccination camp. Gokuldham Society secretary, Bhide, will be making an announcement about the same. Like many previous episodes, the upcoming ones will also take up this important aspect related to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The unprecedented arrival of the Covid 19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in the country. People have lost their lives, loved ones, and livelihoods. Amid this National and Global crisis, vaccination is our best bet, and it has become extremely important for people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. However, many have been doubtful and apprehensive about the same. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aims at promoting the necessity of getting vaccinated, and consequently, has dedicated an entire episode on the subject.

In the upcoming episodes, the show will try to bust the misconceptions in people’s minds regarding vaccination, and instead instill confidence in them. It will also try to address the safety and effectiveness of Covid vaccines. Over the last 15 months, the show has continuously tried to create awareness regarding sanitization, physical distancing, the importance of wearing masks, adulteration of vaccines, hoarding, black marketing, so on and so forth.

With such a huge viewership, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah can hope to create and spread social awareness amongst the general masses in the best way possible, i.e. storytelling. Watch the show Monday to Friday, at 8:30 pm, only on SAB TV.

ALSO READ: TMKOC, 17 August 2021, Written Update: Jethalal and Jalebi fafda