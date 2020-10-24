Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal in trouble as he is unable to get Navratri outfits

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be one of the most highly rated shows on Indian television. The upcoming episode of the show will see Jethalal land in trouble again, and this time for making a promise he made enthusiastically. In the spirit of festival, during the society meeting, an enthusiastic Jethalal volunteers to arrange for Navratri costumes for everyone in Gokuldham. However later, he finds out that his source, from whom he had planned to rent the costumes, does not keep them anymore. This makes Jethalal worried what will the society members think about this.

In the society's meeting for Navratri celebrations, on the topic of attires for the occasion, everyone agrees to wear the traditional Gujarati costume. With that decided, the next task is to arrange for the costumes and Jethalal is quick to volunteer for it. Since he knows someone who keeps dresses for special occasions and festivals, without giving it another thought, Jethalal confidently promises to take care of the costumes for everyone. He then calls his friend for procuring the outfits but unfortunately discovers that due to the pandemic the vendor has stopped selling the Navratri outfits.

Having promised everyone, Jethalal does not want to fail them and especially, not Babita. But how will he arrange the Navratri outfits? Does he have anyone else who he can count on for arranging the outfits? Are you excited to know what's next on the show?