Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal to approve Tapu & Sonu's relationship; Bhide to be shocked

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a show that never fails to impress. From celebrating festivals to ringing on special occasions together, TMKOC makers always try to bring a smile on the viewers' faces. And this time they're going to leave us surprised and smitten. We earlier told you that Tapu is all set to propose Sonu on Valentine's Day. Yes, the handsome guy is going to open up his heart in front of her longtime friend on this special occasion. He will go down on his knees and confess his feelings for her as the entire Gokuldham society witnesses it.

If you're an avid viewer of the show, Bhide has always been against Sonu and Tapu's bond. There have been times when he wanted to break their friendship also. But, it would be interesting to see how Sonu reacts, when his childhood beloved proposes in front of her parents will be. Contrary to Bhide's reaction, the real 'tadka' will be added by Jethalal and Bapuji's response. Well, in the upcoming episode, you'll see that Jethalal is all thumbs up for Sonu and Tapu. Yes, Jethalal will approve Tapu and Sonu’s relationship. He will be proud of his son that he has made the best choice by selecting Sonu as his partner. Showering praises on Sonu, Jethalal will say that she is a perfect girl for him and will keep everyone happy.

This isn't it. Soon, Champaklal will also agree with Jethalal and shower blessings on the new couple. Well, it would be interesting to see what happens next? Will Sonu and Tapu become an official couple now? Will Bhide play spoilsport? Will Sonu accept Tapu’s proposal? Only time will tell. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.