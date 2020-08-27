Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal gets a goodnight's sleep; Plans to prank Bapuji and Tapu

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal is going dance in merriment as after a long time, he is going to get a peaceful's night sleep. Here's how he decides to celebrate this happy moment in life.

If you're a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan, you must be aware that Jethalal's life is filled with problems. It wouldn't be wrong to say, 'Jethalal and tension' are two parts of the same coin because there are hardly some days when he is happy and tension-free. From past some episodes, viewers have been witnessing Jethalal facing a new issue, and that is of getting nightmares. Yes, Jethalal has been going through sleep issues and is not being able to get a goodnight's sleep.

However, in the upcoming track of the TMKOC, Jethalal will be seen dancing in merriment. Why do you ask? Well, Jethalal's problem is going to be finally over. After a long-long time, Jethalal is going to get a sigh of relief, as he will finally get a peaceful sleep at night. Yes, Jethalal will finally get a full peaceful night’s sleep, after several fidgety nights filled with nightmares. He will wake up with a fresh face, and realize that he has had a goodnight's sleep sans any bad dreams, and will jump in joy.

Jethalal will be so happy that he would rush towards Bapuji and Tapu's room to share this happy news with them, but he will find them still fast asleep. However, Jethalal will be so ecstatic about this change that he will decide to show off his notorious side and play a small prank on Tapu and Bapuji to wake them up from their sleep.

Though his prank might not be to Bapuji’s liking, Jethalal will not be able to resist himself and go ahead with his plan to wake them up. While it is yet to be known what prank will Jethalal play, but it is sure to leave the viewers going ROFL. What do you think Jethalal will do to prank Bapuji and Tapu? Do you think it will create more trouble for Jethalal? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

