Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal, Iyer turn 'childish' as they attack each other with a ball

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal, Bhide, Iyer, and Popatlal are going to show viewers how to play 'catch cricket' during the lockdown, and it's something TMKOC fans shouldn't miss. Read on.

If you're a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan, you must be aware of Gokuldham society members' love for cricket. However, owing to the lockdown, Gokuldhamites are going to show viewers an interesting way to enjoy from the confines of their homes, as they play 'catch cricket.' Are you wondering what that is? Well, in the upcoming episode of TMKOC, the 'purush mandal' of the society will channel their inner child as they throw a ball on each other from their balconies.

The men of Gokuldham society will leave their maturity to the side, as will begin behaving like children. It will all happen because of a small spat between Iyer and Jethalal. But later, all other men will join in and forget the crux of the matter. Jethalal will begin this unexpected 'catch cricket' game as he will pick up a ball lying on his balcony to hit Iyer. However, not much to anyone's surprise, Jethalal will miss the shot, and the ball will aim at Popatlal.

Known for being short-tempered, Popatlal will within a second fling the ball at Jethalal, but will miss his aim, and the ball will land to Bhide. While Bhide tries to calm the situation down, will also lose his cool, and join the 'catch cricket' fever in Gokuldham. As he tries to aim a shot at Jethalal, Madhavi panics. The ball slips from Bhide's hand, and creates a big mess, as it hits Tarak Mehta's head.

The situation will go out of hand, but Dr. Hathi will come to everybody and take charge of the scene. After all this heated catch cricket, things will cool down, and everybody will get back to normal again.

Here's a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of TMKOC:



Well, this certainly is going to be a fun-filled episode to watch, as during the lockdown playing a sport is what we are all missing. So, don't forget to tune in to Sab TV at 8.30 pm today to watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Are you excited about this catch cricket match by Gokuldham society members? Let us know in the comment section below.

