Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal receives a 'special fafda treat' from Bapuji

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bapuji will pamper son Jethalal as he prepares his favourite snack 'fafda' at home to lighten up his mood. Here's why.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to achieve a milestone tomorrow (September 24, 2020), as the show will complete 3000 episodes. Yes, TMKOC is all set to mark the running of 3K episodes tomorrow, and the team is utterly excited about it. Now, the upcoming episode, TMKOC is going to reflect upon the problems created in a common man's life due to COVID-19. Not only this, but it will also show the beautiful relationship between a father and son.

It will so happen that Jethalal will be in low spirits due to the downfall in his business amid the Cornavrius pandemic. Jethalal is worried about his business as for months, he has not welcomed any customer in his shop Gada Electronics. Like many, Jethalal is also spending time at home amid the lockdown. From spending time with his family to doing the household chores, Jethalal is doing everything to keep himself busy. However, after completing housework and cleaning, Jethalal has nothing to do.

One fine day, Jethalal decides to go to his shop and continue selling electronic products like before. However, much to his dismay, while he is on his way to the shop, he will receive a call from Bagha asking him to return home. Bhaga will inform Jethalal that the area where Gada electronics is located has been declared Red Zone, and advises him to not head home, as no one is allowed to step-in or step-out of the area.

Jethalal will be left upset with all of this, and Bapuji will sense his restlessness. He will see his son being all upset and will decide to cheer him up and lift his mood. Knowing Jethalal's love for food, Champaklal will head to the kitchen and prepare Jethalal's all-time favourite snack 'fafda' at home. Yes, Bapuji will make fafda for Jethalal, leaving him extremely elated. Bapuji's 'special fafda treat' will make Jethalal happy, and he will be high-spirited again.

Here's a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of TMKOC:

