Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal seeks police's help as Bapuji goes missing

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jethalal will be left worried as Bapuji will be nowhere to be found in his house and the Gokuldham society. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fresh episodes have kept fans hooked with a relatable lockdown storyline. The recent episodes showed how the Gokuldham society members are left troubled due to the ongoing protests. While women are worried about their husband's safety, they learn that essential items will also not be available. Amidst all this, Jethalal will face a new tension, as Bapuji will go missing from his home. Jethalal will find that Bapuji is not at home, and will call up all society members Tarak Mehta, Dr. Hathi, Popatlal, Bhide and others' to check if Bapuji is with them.

However, much to Jethalal's dismay Bapuji will be nowhere to be found in the Gokuldham society. He will also worry that his awful dream might have come true. Jethalal had dreamt that Bapuji will get into a fight with the goons as he tries to stop the protests. He worries that his dream might turn into reality as he is unable to spot Bapuji in society. While Jethalal rushes towards the main gate of the society, Bhide stops him and asks him to take police help as they cannot go out owing to the lockdown.

Jethalal then calls Inspector Charu Pandey and informs him about the whole situation. He seeks police help to find his missing father. While Inspector Pandey assures Jethalal that they will do their best to find Bapuji, an anxious Jethalal wants to break the lock on the main gate of the society and venture out in search of this father.

Will Jethalal go against the lockdown rules and break open the society gate? Will his dream come true? Where will Jethalal find Bapuji? It would be interesting to see what happens next. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

