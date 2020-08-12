  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal seeks police's help as Bapuji goes missing

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jethalal will be left worried as Bapuji will be nowhere to be found in his house and the Gokuldham society. Here's what will happen.
6894 reads Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal seeks police's help as Bapuji goes missingTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal seeks police's help as Bapuji goes missing

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fresh episodes have kept fans hooked with a relatable lockdown storyline. The recent episodes showed how the Gokuldham society members are left troubled due to the ongoing protests. While women are worried about their husband's safety, they learn that essential items will also not be available. Amidst all this, Jethalal will face a new tension, as Bapuji will go missing from his home. Jethalal will find that Bapuji is not at home, and will call up all society members Tarak Mehta, Dr. Hathi, Popatlal, Bhide and others' to check if Bapuji is with them. 

However, much to Jethalal's dismay Bapuji will be nowhere to be found in the Gokuldham society. He will also worry that his awful dream might have come true. Jethalal had dreamt that Bapuji will get into a fight with the goons as he tries to stop the protests. He worries that his dream might turn into reality as he is unable to spot Bapuji in society. While Jethalal rushes towards the main gate of the society, Bhide stops him and asks him to take police help as they cannot go out owing to the lockdown. 

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to RETURN for a special Raksha Bandhan episode?

Jethalal then calls Inspector Charu Pandey and informs him about the whole situation. He seeks police help to find his missing father. While Inspector Pandey assures Jethalal that they will do their best to find Bapuji, an anxious Jethalal wants to break the lock on the main gate of the society and venture out in search of this father. 

Will Jethalal go against the lockdown rules and break open the society gate? Will his dream come true? Where will Jethalal find Bapuji? It would be interesting to see what happens next. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement