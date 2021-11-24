Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal, Taarak Mehta & Sodhi get arrested over a street brawl

The upcoming episode will bring major trouble for the Gokuldhamwasis as Inspector Chalu Pandey will be arresting Jethalal, Taarak Mehta, and Sodhi for creating ruckus on the road. As per the recent plot of the show, it was seen that the goons steal Babita’s and Jethalal’s phones and run away. Jethalal calls up his best friend Taarak Mehta for help.

Soon Taarak Mehta and Sodhi immediately reach Gada Electronics. They meet up with the people who have stolen the phones and try to reason with them. Sodhi is trying his best to explain to them the reason, why they should return Babita’s phone. But somehow, while he is in the middle of a dialogue with them, Jethaalal trips and falls on Sodhi, and in turn, Sodhi ends up pushing the person he is trying to reason with. This creates confusion and the two sides instinctively get into a fight.

When things get out of hand, someone calls up the police. Within no time, Inspector Chalu Pandey along with his team arrives on the scene and diffuses the fight. But seeing the kind of ruckus they made, he arrests everyone involved including Jethaalal, Taarak Mehta, and Sodhi. Jethalal pleads to Inspector Chalu Pandey to understand the situation but Inspector Chalu Pandey does not listen to him and puts them all behind bars.

People in Gokuldham have no idea about the happenings and the arrest of Jethalal with others. And there is no way they will find out either. It will be seen in the upcoming episodes, how Jethalal, Taarak Mehta, and Sodhi will get rid of the problem and get back Babita’s phone.



