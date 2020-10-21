Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal 'terrified' as Iyer, Babita decide to move out of Gokuldham

It looks like Jethalal's 'worst nightmare' is going to come true in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita and Iyer will take an unexpected call to leave Gokuldham society. Here's why.

Jethalal has been embroiled in countless problems in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, it looks like Jethalal's worst fear is all set to come true in the upcoming episode of the show. Are you wondering what we're talking about? Well, it is about Jethalal's friendship and admiration for Babita. No, Babita is not going to break her bond with Jethalal, but Iyer is going to take an 'unexpected' decision leaving Jethalaly utterly 'terrified.'

Iyer will decide to move out of Gokuldham and shift to a village. Yes, you read that right! Iyer will inform all Gokuldam members that he has planned to leave Gokuldham and shift to his house in the village, as he is unable to take the stress of being locked in for more time. He will reveal that he is strongly considering leaving the city, shift their village, and take up farming. Iyer's decision leaves Jethalal panicked, and to stop them from taking this step, he will play put his best foot forward. Jethalal will highlight the disadvantages of living in a village.

As Iyer decides to do farming, Jethalal points out that it is not as easy as he thinks. Jethalal shares that he will have to toil in the hot sun every day. Not only this, but Jethalal also expresses his corner for Babita, as she won't be able to manage the change in her lifestyle suddenly. However, Iyer gives it back to Jethalal and gives all answers to him.

While Jethalal goes all out to oppose Iyer in his decision to move out of Gokuldham, Babita seems to agree with Iyer's views to live in a village. Well, it would be interesting to see if Iyer and Babita will actually bid goodbye to Gokuldham and its members, or will Jethalal be successful in holding the duo back. A lot of fun awaits for viewers. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

