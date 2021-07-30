Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal's unpunctual behaviour leads to heated argument with Bhide

The plot of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been garnering the attention of the audience for the last few weeks. The sting operation and the subsequent celebration offered a lot of entertainment for the fans of the show. As per upcoming episodes of the show, it will be seen that the Gokuldhaam society member will be seen packing as their mini-vacation comes to an end. All the families of the society were seen having a blast as they enjoyed themselves at the resort, away from their homes.

In the upcoming episode, Bhide tells everyone to meet at the reception at sharp 10:30 am on the next day. He will ask everyone to assemble at the reception of the resort for the final checkout from the show. To make sure that everyone has heard him, he repeats the whole schedule once again.

But a major problem arises the next day as Jethalal is not able to wake up early as usual. As he wakes up, he will realize that he is late and will start running around to pack his stuff. But with so little time in hand to pack, he will be unable to meet everyone at the reception at the appointed time. This late coming behavior of Jethalal will make Bhide very angry at him. He will start getting angrier with every passing minute and when Jethalal arrives, Bhide showers his anger on him.