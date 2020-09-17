Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Popatlal flaunts his 'hidden talent' and leaves Tapu Sena impressed

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Popatlal will show off his flute playing skills and Tapu Sena will be left awestruck seeing his hidden talent. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television, and there's no doubt about the fact. The comedy-drama has been running for 12 long years but is still loved by fans like it was before. Almost every week, TMKOC manages to top the TRP chart, and according to the recent report, it holds the fourth position, all thanks to the innumerable twists.

The fun-loving Rangarang program has come to an end, leaving everyone happy. To add to the joy of Gokuldham society members, Tapu Sena also showered them with gifts and goodies. Now, Popatlal will be seen showing off his 'hidden talent' and leave Tapu Sena mightily impressed. Well, we all know Popatlal as an award-winning journalist who works for Tufaan express. But, little did anyone think that this 'young journo' has a flair for music.

He will channel his inner flutist and flaunt his flute playing skills at his home. Well, this flute is given to Popatlal as a gift by the Tapu Sena, and they will be left awestruck seeing his skills with the musical instrument. Popatlal's excitement to receive a flute as a gift makes it clear that he has a special place in his heart for the instrument. While Tapu Sena is in awe to see their Popatlal uncle's 'hidden talent', he is also overwhelmed by the gang's sweet gesture.

Here's a sneak peek from TMKOC:

Meanwhile, fans have been waiting for Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to return to the show. The actress has been on maternity for three years now. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's current track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

