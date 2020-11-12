Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Popatlal loses job, plans to leave; Will Gokuldham members stop him?

The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going to be shocking and disheartening. Popatlal will lose his job at Toofan Express and will decide to leave the society, creating panic among Gokuldham members.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers have always seen Popatlal distressed about his marriage. It seems like getting hitched is his 'only' goal in life. However, the upcoming episode of TMKOC will make fans emotional for Popatlal. In a shocking turn of events, Popatlal will lose his job at Toofan Express. Yes, you read that right. Popatlal, who is the 'Varishta Yuva Partrakar' at Toofan Express will be left 'shocked and lost' after he loses his job at the organization. His company will decide to lay him off owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will so happen, that Gokuldham society members will look for Popatlal frantically. The men had decided to go to work together post the lockdown relaxations. They search for Popatlal everywhere, but he is nowhere to be found. As they get annoyed by his absence, they find in a dejected look sans his office dress. A disheartened and broken Popatlal informs the Gokuldham members about his job loss, leaving them shocked. Not only this, but he also tells them that he has decided to leave the place and go off somewhere to live by himself for the rest of his life.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi enjoys jalebi fafda; Fans poke fun & ask him to beware of Bapuji

Popatlal's decision leaves everyone panicked. Gokuldham members understand Popatlal's pain and try to console him that everything will turn out fine. However, Poptalal feels alone after his job his loss, as being a journalist was his pride, and this is a big setback for him. While he tries to leave the society, Gokuldham members try to make him understand that he is doing wrong and that they are there for his support always.

Here's a sneak peek from the upcoming TMKOC episode:

Well, it would be interesting to see how Gokuldham society members handle this sensitive situation. What will they do to make Popatlal feel better? Will Popatlal leave Gokuldhaam Society? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal & Bapuji dance with Malaika Arora on India's Best Dancer; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×