Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Popatlal takes up a mechanic's job; Is he quitting journalism?

Popatlal give a break to his journalistic career and being working at Sodhi's garage as a mechanic in the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Here's what will happen.

A job loss is shattering. It fills one with pain and self-doubt. Often where there is no guidance, a person forgets his/her path. However, Popatlal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is fortunate to have a caring and supporting family in Gokudlham society members. It is already known that Popatlal lost his job at Toofan Express owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The job loss left Popatlal disheartened and distressed. However, after some days of sobbing, he decided to buckle up and take things positively.

This change in his attitude was also mainly because he realizes that not having a job will close all possibilities of him finding a bride and living a 'happy married life.' This thought instills fear in him, and he wishes to get employment as soon as possible. He does everything to get himself employed, even if it meant to have to switch his profession from journalism. switching to a profession other than journalism. Yes, you read that right! To get a job, Popatlal will also decide to bid adieu to be a journalist and willingly take any job at his disposal. Well, this does not mean that he is 'quitting' journalism forever, but he is ready to take up any temporary job till he is employed as a 'patrakar at a media house again.'

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena 'spread joy' as they celebrate Diwali with underprivileged kids

Upon informing Gokuldham society members about the same, Sodhi immediately offers Popatlal a temporary job at his garage. He convinces Popatlal to try his hand at fixing vehicles and the latter agrees. So, Popatlal takes up mechanic's job at Sodhi garage to power through the phase in his life. He will put his energies to learn something new in life. However, the 'bigger question' here is will Popatlal be able to get accustomed to this switch in the profession? Or will this lead to another failure? Only time will tell. But, all this will certainly bring about a change in his personality and also boost your morale.

Here's a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of TMKOC:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×