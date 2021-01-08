Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Rumours of Popatlal & Bhide's marriage create chaos

Get ready for lots of confusion and drama in the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Here’s a huge spoiler ahead of the same.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows and it has a huge fan base owing to the fresh and quirky storyline and terrific performances. The current track of the show is surely going to keep you all on the edge of your seats as in the coming days we will see the rumours of Popatlal and Bhide's marriage creating chaos. The residents of Gokuldhaam Society’s get into an almost patented sequence of events that leads to comical conflicts and confusion. On seeing a woman in South Indian bridal attire in Popatlal’s balcony, everyone will assume that he has married her. This rumour will spread like fire everywhere.

According to the press release, Sodhi gets furious as he thinks that Popatlal did not inform anyone about his marriage. On the other hand, the confusion further intensifies when Jethalal has a simple miscommunication over the phone and thinks that Bhide has married another woman. Because of this confusion, he is angry that a righteous person like Bhide has done such a thing without even considering what this will mean to Madhavi and Sonu. Well, 2021 seems to have brought much of a change in the lives of Gokuldham’s residents. Taarak Mehta, who is at work, is also extremely upset about Bhide having two wives.

The current track has got entangled in misunderstandings of epic proportions. Who is the mystery woman in Popatlal’s balcony? What will Jethaalal and Taarak Mehta do when they return from work? The coming episodes are surely going to be high on entertainment quotient with a lot of drama and confusion.

Stay tuned to know more about the upcoming episodes.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Taarak to find out Tapu Sena's pizza party secret?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×