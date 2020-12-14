Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Taarak to find out Tapu Sena's pizza party secret?

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Taarak will find an empty pizza box in his house. Will he be able to find out the truth behind Tapu Sena's secret pizza party? Read on.

When Tapu Sena desires something and plans for the same, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers know that the gang will ensure that they succeed in their plan. This is what happened in the recent episode of TMKOC, where despite many hurdles, Tapu Sena managed to relish some cheesy pizzas. Yes, Tapu Sena organised their secret pizza party at Taarak Mehta's end.

While things happened as planned, they might fall in trouble now. In the upcoming episodes, Tapu Sena will run away from Taarak's house suddenly. It will so happen that while the gang was almost done with their pizza bash, they see Taarak Mehta coming towards his house. With Taarak bumping in suddenly, Tapu Sena has to wind up quickly, and in rusk, they will make a big mistake, which might end up in them getting caught. Are you wondering what it is? Well, Tapu Sena will forget an empty box of pizza at Taarak's house as they rush to hide. Yes, this empty pizza box may cause trouble for Tapu Sena now.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali REACTS on her bikini PICS going viral: Makes me a bit angry

As Taarak comes home, he gets surprised to find the empty pizza box. While he knows that his health-conscious wife Anjali will not eat pizza, he gets curious to trace the truth of the pizza box. Well, it would be interesting to see if Taarak decodes Tapu Sena's pizza party secret or not. Will their truth of eating pizza's despite restrictions be revealed? Well, only time will tell. But, a lot of tension and fun awaits in the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. So, don't miss to catch TMKOC on Sab TV at 8 PM from Monday to Friday.

Here's the sneak peek from the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×