Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Tapu Sena create a rap song to spread awareness about Coronavirus

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Tapu Sena will dedicate a new rap song to spread awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak. Take a look.

Coronavirus is slowly and steadily seeping in everywhere. With the death toll in India reaching to 4 due to the deadly virus, fear and distress have grown all over. While the Government is putting its best efforts to keep its citizens safe, media personalities are also trying their best to make people aware and keep risks at bay. Yesterday, India's honorable Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi also addressed the nation about the COVID-19 pandemic and sought out precautions to fight it together.

If you've been watching Sab TV's popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, you may be aware that the makers have dedicated special episodes on the Coronavirus outbreak. The Gokuldham society members are spreading the good word to the public by depicting reality and on-ground situations. Now, in tonight's episode, you're going to witness a unique and fun way of explaining the importance of hygiene during this fearful time. Well, the Tapu Sena is all set to entertain and educate you with a rap song on Coronavirus. Yes, you heard that right!

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal wants to party amid Coronavirus scare; Bapuji is angry

Tapu, Sonu, Goli, Pinku, Gogi, and Bapuji will sing a rap song specially written on the lines of the widespread virus. The song has an underlying meaning to teach you the steps to prevent the infection and keep the virus at bay. From washing hands to handshakes to not getting scared about the whole scenario, this rap touches all sections of deal with the crisis. Most importantly, it highlights how one should not ignore the symptoms and take steps (precautions) immediately.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal, Bhide SHOCKED as Gokuldham society's gate gets closed

Read More