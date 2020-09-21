Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Tapu Sena solve the monetary mess; Gokuldham members surprised

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tapu Sena will leave the members of Gokuldham society surprised as they will give the vendors their non-paid dues. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to take the drama a top-notch. In the past few episodes, it was shown how the members of the Gokuldham society are tensed as police have entered the gates. It so happened that the vendors who helped Tapu Sena in the Ganesh Utsav celebrations complained to the cops for non-payment of dues.

While Bhide aka the society's secretary gets into trouble for non-payment vendors, Tapu Sena is nowhere to be found. Gokuldhammites think that the young group has absconded to avoid the vendors, who have come to get their hard-earned money. However, much to everyone's relief, Tapu Sena shows up within some moments, and in a bigger surprise also pay off the vendors. Yes, Tapu Sena clears the dues of the vendors, clearing the monetary mess created by them. While the society members are elated that the trouble is turned down, they're surprised by Tapu Sena's act.

The vendors take the money and happily return to their houses. The police also return without making any arrests. While the Gokuldhammites dance in merriment with such big trouble going away, they also inquire about Tapu Sena's whereabouts during the whole ruckus. It is revealed that the gang had gone to feed birds in the park, where the connection was poor, and thus their cell phones were unreachable.

Not only this, but it is also unveiled that they managed to pocket 3000 dollars to pay off the vendors. Yes, you read that right, 3000 dollars! Gokuldham members are left awestruck to learn about this massive amount and draw suspicion about Tapu Sena’s source of money.

While Tapu Sena has paid off the dues, they are yet to reveal the big secret about the dollars. The Gokuldham members will try to find out the truth from Tapu Sena about the dollars soon. So, don't forget to tune into Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's upcoming episode for more drama and entertainment.

Here's a sneak peek from the forthcoming track of TMKOC:

