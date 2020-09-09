  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Tapu Sena's 'surprise' for Gokuldham members leaves Bhide stressed

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhide will stress over Tapu Sena splurging money during monetary crisis. Here's what will happen.
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: September 9, 2020 04:04 pm
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Tapu Sena's 'surprise' for Gokuldham members leaves Bhide stressedTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Tapu Sena's 'surprise' for Gokuldham members leaves Bhide stressed
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah brought a smile on viewers' faces with their 'unique' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Even amid the COVID-19 scare, the Gokuldham members welcomed Bappa and organized their much-loved 'special' Rangarang Karyakram, of course, keeping all safety measures in mind. Now, with the program coming to an end, members are beaming in happiness as they are truly satisfied with their performances. To add to their joy, Tapu Sena will astonish them with a 'surprise' and make the event more memorable. 

Wondering what will Tapu Sena do? Well, to cheer everyone, Tapu Sena will acknowledge everyone's participation with special 'gifts.' Yes, they will appreciate the efforts of all Gokuldham members for putting up a fabulous show, and spreading positivity around. Tapu Sena's decision to shower members with surprise gifts will bring a huge smile on their faces, but it will leave an 'important' member of the society tensed. Well, we're talking about 'ekamev secretary' Bhide. Bhide will be stressed with Tapu Sena spending more money during a monetary crisis. 

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi gets nostalgic as he talks about FIRST lead role on TV; See Post

Before the preparations of Ganesh Utsav 2020 began in the Gokuldham society,  Bhide had warned Tapu Sena to spend money cautiously as it is a difficult phase for everyone. He had clearly mentioned that the society's budget is tight. But, as usual, Tapu Sena took charge of the arrangements. They not only ensured that the Rangarang Karyakram is a hit but now are flattering everyone with gifts. So, Bhide now is thinking about how the young bunch is managing money while keeping everyone happy. 

Known to be an overthinker, Bhide keeps thinking about Tapu Sena's tricks to balance finances. He also thinks if they are getting sponsored by someone or is there someone supporting them? Well, it would be interesting to see if Tapu Sena clarifies Bhide's doubts. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of TMKOC: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Where's the comedy in TMKOC???

Anonymous 1 hour ago

New episodes Not funny at all

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Tmkoc is boring now

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement