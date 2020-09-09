Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Tapu Sena's 'surprise' for Gokuldham members leaves Bhide stressed

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhide will stress over Tapu Sena splurging money during monetary crisis. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah brought a smile on viewers' faces with their 'unique' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Even amid the COVID-19 scare, the Gokuldham members welcomed Bappa and organized their much-loved 'special' Rangarang Karyakram, of course, keeping all safety measures in mind. Now, with the program coming to an end, members are beaming in happiness as they are truly satisfied with their performances. To add to their joy, Tapu Sena will astonish them with a 'surprise' and make the event more memorable.

Wondering what will Tapu Sena do? Well, to cheer everyone, Tapu Sena will acknowledge everyone's participation with special 'gifts.' Yes, they will appreciate the efforts of all Gokuldham members for putting up a fabulous show, and spreading positivity around. Tapu Sena's decision to shower members with surprise gifts will bring a huge smile on their faces, but it will leave an 'important' member of the society tensed. Well, we're talking about 'ekamev secretary' Bhide. Bhide will be stressed with Tapu Sena spending more money during a monetary crisis.

Before the preparations of Ganesh Utsav 2020 began in the Gokuldham society, Bhide had warned Tapu Sena to spend money cautiously as it is a difficult phase for everyone. He had clearly mentioned that the society's budget is tight. But, as usual, Tapu Sena took charge of the arrangements. They not only ensured that the Rangarang Karyakram is a hit but now are flattering everyone with gifts. So, Bhide now is thinking about how the young bunch is managing money while keeping everyone happy.

Known to be an overthinker, Bhide keeps thinking about Tapu Sena's tricks to balance finances. He also thinks if they are getting sponsored by someone or is there someone supporting them? Well, it would be interesting to see if Tapu Sena clarifies Bhide's doubts. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

