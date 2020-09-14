Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Will a foodie Taarak be able to convince Anjali for a cheat day?

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Taarak will try to convince his beloved wife Anjali to spare him for the diet-routine and let him relish some tasty snacks. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one show that has been spreading happiness and laughter for over 12 years now. In the recent track, we saw how the Gokuldham society members celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and flaunted their talents in the Rangarang program. While everyone was happy with their performances, Tapu Sena, who had organized the festival, decided to add more joy by surprising residents with special gifts. Tapu Sena decides to pamper members with gifts, as a token of appreciation for their efforts and to acknowledge their participation in the program amid crisis.

After giving goodies to Jethalal, Bhide, and Sodhi, the Tapu Sena will now reach Taarak Mehta's house to surprise him and Anjali. Yes, in the upcoming episode of TMKOC, Tapu Sena will go to Taarak's house to shower the duo with special gifts. Taarak will be all praises for Anjali's terrific dance performance, and the duo will be seen indulging in a heart-to-heart talk reviving memories of Rangarang festivities. Just then, to add happiness to their mood, Tapu Sena will arrive with special goodies for them. Keeping Taarak's love for food and delicacies in mind, Tapu Sena will treat him with a 'food hamper.' Yes, Taarak will receive a basketful of gourmet foodstuffs, which will make him happy, but Anjali will be shocked.

Anjali who is extremely conscious of her hubby Taarak's diet will become a barrier between him wanting to relish the food items. While Taarak is left extremely elated on receiving the food hamper by Tapu Sena, he is worried about convincing his diet and health-conscious wifey. Well, Taarak will have a tough time trying to convince Anjali to let him enjoy the snacks, but the question is, will he be successful in convincing her? Or will he have to sacrifice the gourmet foo for the love of his wife? Also, it would be interesting to see what gift will Anjali receive? - A diet recipe book? What do you think will happen between Taarak and Anjali now? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's a sneak peek into the upcoming episode of TMKOC:

Credits :Pinkvilla

