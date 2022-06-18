Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi on Shailesh Lodha’s exit: He might return to the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on TV screens and has been entertaining the audience for almost 14 years. Some of its cast members like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhat and many more have etched a special place in the hearts of their fans. Due to this, the exit of Shailesh Lodha, aka Taarak Mehta, from the show has come as a huge disappointment for the fans. Actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in the show, recently spoke up on the topic during a recent interaction with the media.

Dilip Joshi shared, "Like I said, change is inevitable. Thodi difficulty toh hoti hai when they leave the show, of course as a rhythm is set with your co-stars, but never say never Shailesh Bhai Aa bhi sakte hain wapas."

Talking about his minimal social media presence, Dilip shared, “I am not that active on social media and frankly speaking I don’t get that much time. Like we shoot for almost 12 hours everyday and after going home whatever time I get I like to spend with my family. Social media is like a monster if once you get addicted to it, it won’t spare you. It’s better to be a little away from it.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for 14 years now. Sharing about its successful journey, Dilip Joshi said that he can only say one thing that God has been really kind to all of them, especially Asit Bhai (producer of show). He thought of making a show years ago based on legendary humorist Taarak Bhai Mehta’s characters. He wrote for 40 years and Asit bhai took a decision, made a show on his writings and gave them a chance to act in it. He added that God has been very kind that people loved them and they still watch our show. As we all know, shows and films come and go but they have managed to make a world record that a sitcom has had such a successful run for 14 years.

