Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Disha Vakani shares an OLD photo with Dilip Joshi as she misses the show

Disha Vakani, who rose to fame as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on a leave for some years now. But, it looks like she is missing the show now, as the actress shared a throwback photo with her on-screen husband Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi. Take a look.

If there's one show that has been bringing a smile on everyone's face since its inception, it has been Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show started its journey on TV back in 2008 and instantly became a hit among the audience. What made the sitcom stand out from other shows is its 'relatability' factor. From its storyline to its characters, everything resembles the life and struggles of a common man, which attracts the viewers towards it. Moreover, its unique form of 'edutainment and infotainment' has added a feather on its cap. The Sab TV show not only gives viewers a complete dose of entertainment but also gives them a social message.

When we talk about TMKOC, all characters and actors are dear to its fans. But, there's one actor who has been missing from the show for quite some time. Yes, we're talking about our beloved Dayaben aka Disha Vakani. Fans have been yearning to see her back on the show, and have sent multiple requests about the same. However, there has been no sign of her return. But now, it looks like not only fans, but Dayaben aka Disha is also missing her TMKOC family and her shooting experience on the sets. How do we say that?

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani not worked only with Shah Rukh Khan but with Aamir Khan as well

Just a few hours ago, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with her on-screen husband Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi. Yes, you read that right! In the picture, the much-loved on-screen jodi is seen enjoying a romantic moment together. While Dayaben looks beautiful in her multicolor Gujarati saree, Jethalal looks dapper in a suit. With this beautiful throwback picture, Disha wrote, 'Missing.'

As soon as Disha shared this still with Dilip ji, her comment section was flooded with fans expressing how much they miss the show. They requested her to come back to the show soon and make them laugh with her unique comic skills. Well, we must say, Disha's post surely made us all nostalgic.

Take a look at Disha's throwback picture with Dilip here:

Meanwhile, there were rumours that the actress would make a comeback for a special episode. However, when Pinkvilla got in touch with the show's creator Asit Kumarr Modi, he said that it is not the right time to speak about such speculations. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani worked not only with Aishwarya Rai but also Priyanka Chopra?

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×