Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Disha Vakani's THROWBACK photo with Munmun Dutta is all about glamour

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans danced in merriment yesterday (July 22, 2020), as the show's fresh episodes began airing once again after a fourth-month-long break. Fans were extremely excited to see Jethalal, Bhide, and the entire Gokuldham family again on their TV screens. They also started a meme fest on Twitter giving a warm welcome to the TMKOC team. However, some people also missed one of the 'main' characters in the show, Dayaben. Disha Vakani, who plays the role of Daya has been missing from the show for over two years now.

There is no news about Disha's return to TMKOC as Daya. However, we've got our hands on a throwback picture of Disha with her co-star Munmun Dutta (Babita), and it is something that you wouldn't want to miss. In the picture, both Disha and Munmun are seen posing for the paparazzi in glamorous outfits. Disha is clad in a red polka-dot saree with a golden blouse, Munmun is decked up in a light purple dress. Both Munmun and Disha look absolutely beautiful in their modern and traditional attires and have certainly raised the glam quotient. The two beauties have a huge smile on their face and are excluding positivity. Well, Disha had shared their picture on Munmun's birthday as she wished her a 'Happy Birthday.'

Take a look at Disha and Munmun's throwback picture here:

Meanwhile, Disha went on maternity leave in September 2017. She had returned to the show in October 2019 for a cameo. Recently, the news was buzzing that Disha will come back for a special episode on TMKOC, but nothing has been disclosed by the makers yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

