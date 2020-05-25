Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta featured with Shah Rukh Khan in a commercial?

Did you know Munmun Dutta aka Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah featured with Shah Rukh Khan in a commercial before becoming a part of the sitcom? Read on to know more.

Munmun Dutta needs no special introduction. The actress is known for playing the role of Babita Krishnan Iyer aka Babita in Sab Tv's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. With her charming looks, amazing fashion sense, and her friendly banter with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) on the show, Munmun has won many hearts. She is touted to be one of the prettiest actresses in the Indian Television world, and she has made many hearts skip a beat with her scintillating aura and personality.

While today we know her as Babita from TMKOC, the Bengali beauty has been a part of the entertainment world for a long time. Before stepping into the field of acting, Munmun participated in several fashion shows, and that's no surprise for us. She made her acting debut with as Meethi in n Zee TV's show Hum Sab Baraati, which aired in 2004. She later went on to do small roles in Bollywood movies as well including Mumbai Express and Holiday (2006). But, she got her fame with TMKOC.

However, did you know Munmun Dutta featured with in a commercial before she bagged a role for TMKOC? Yes, you read that right! While many actors dream to work with SRK (the King of Bollywood) Munmun was lucky to get a chance to star opposite him an advertisement. Munmun was seen with Shah Rukh in a TV advertisement for a renowned pen company. You guessed it right, we're talking about Linc Pen ad, where the duo shared screen space together.

In the advertisement, Munmun essayed the role of a nurse, while SRK is the patient. Just like friends do, Munmun writes and draws on the plaster applied on SRK's broken leg. Both are seen smiling and their expressions are just flawless. Also, not to miss, Munmun looks extremely attractive in that nurse dress. Though Munmum appeared only for some milliseconds, her presence was felt, and she definitely left a mark on the audience with her persona.

Take a look at the old commercial featuring SRK and Munmun here:

Shah Rukh Khan has appeared on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah quite several times to promote his films like Chennai Express, Dilwale, and others. Every time he came on the show, he received a warm welcome from the Gokuldham society members and had a gala time with the TMKOC team.

What are your thoughts on this piece of information? Were you surprised to know about Munmun and SRK's past collaboration? Are you missing new episodes of TMKOC amidst the lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

