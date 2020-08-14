Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars wish speedy recovery to Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh’s father post surgery

Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been away from shoots. Recently, his father underwent a successful emergency surgery and he shared an update on social media. TMKOC co-stars prayed for his father’s quick well-being.

A show that is extremely popular on Indian TV is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Post the lockdown, since the time it has resumed shoots, fans of the show have been missing Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh. Reportedly, the actor has not resumed shooting post lockdown and recently, shared an update about his father on social media. Gurucharan took to social media to share that his father had undergone emergency surgery and that he was at the hospital waiting to meet him.

Taking to Instagram, Sodhi aka Gurucharan also shared a post surgery photo of his father and updated his fans about his health. He said that he is praying for his recovery and urged everyone to do the same too. He captioned the photo as, “Hello Everyone Today Dad got operated n it was Emergency His Surgery is Successful by Waheguru ji Grace,n prayers of EveryOne I am at Hospital eager to meet Him I am what I am because of my Parents n WAHEGURU G Grace Will update yoU all for His RecoveryPlease Pray For Him Gratitude.”

Following his post on social media, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co- actor sent their prayers to the actor and wished a speedy recovery for his dad. Ambika Ranjankar, who is seen playing Komal Hathi, on the show commented on the post and wrote, “Prayers for quick recovery. You take care strong boy. Always in prayers. Jai Gurudev.” Further, Gurucharan’s on screen wife, Roshan aka Jennifer Mistry also wished a speedy recovery for his father. She wrote, “ Guru take care of uncle ji...God bless...prayers for him.” Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu also sent her best wishes to Gurucharan aka Sodhi.

Take a look at Gurucharan's post and comments:

Meanwhile, reports have been coming in that Gurucharan has apparently quit the show. However, nothing has been officially confirmed. Certain rumours also have been doing rounds that Balwinder Singh Suri may replace the actor on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, nothing has been officially announced yet. Meanwhile, fans continue to miss him on screen.

Also Read|Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi QUITS; SRK's ex co star likely to replace him?

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×