  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars wish speedy recovery to Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh’s father post surgery

Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been away from shoots. Recently, his father underwent a successful emergency surgery and he shared an update on social media. TMKOC co-stars prayed for his father’s quick well-being.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: August 14, 2020 05:04 pm
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars wish speedy recovery to Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh’s father post surgeryTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars wish speedy recovery to Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh’s father post surgery

A show that is extremely popular on Indian TV is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Post the lockdown, since the time it has resumed shoots, fans of the show have been missing Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh. Reportedly, the actor has not resumed shooting post lockdown and recently, shared an update about his father on social media. Gurucharan took to social media to share that his father had undergone emergency surgery and that he was at the hospital waiting to meet him.

Taking to Instagram, Sodhi aka Gurucharan also shared a post surgery photo of his father and updated his fans about his health. He said that he is praying for his recovery and urged everyone to do the same too. He captioned the photo as, “Hello Everyone Today Dad got operated n it was Emergency His Surgery is Successful by Waheguru ji Grace,n prayers of EveryOne I am at Hospital eager to meet Him I am what I am because of my Parents n WAHEGURU G Grace Will update yoU all for His RecoveryPlease Pray For Him Gratitude.”  

Following his post on social media, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co- actor sent their prayers to the actor and wished a speedy recovery for his dad. Ambika Ranjankar, who is seen playing Komal Hathi, on the show commented on the post and wrote, “Prayers for quick recovery. You take care strong boy. Always in prayers. Jai Gurudev.” Further, Gurucharan’s on screen wife, Roshan aka Jennifer Mistry also wished a speedy recovery for his father. She wrote, “ Guru take care of uncle ji...God bless...prayers for him.” Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu also sent her best wishes to Gurucharan aka Sodhi. 

Take a look at Gurucharan's post and comments:

Meanwhile, reports have been coming in that Gurucharan has apparently quit the show. However, nothing has been officially confirmed. Certain rumours also have been doing rounds that Balwinder Singh Suri may replace the actor on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, nothing has been officially announced yet. Meanwhile, fans continue to miss him on screen. 

Also Read|Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi QUITS; SRK's ex co star likely to replace him?

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement