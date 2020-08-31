Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri's entry scenes on the show REVEALED

Here's how Sunayana Fozdar aka new Anjali and Balvinder Singh Suri aka new Sodhi will make their entry on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read on.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers are all set to experience something 'new' in tonight's episode of the show. It is known to almost everyone now that Neha Mehta, who played Anjali, and Gurucharan Singh, who was seen as Sodhi have bid adieu to the show. Yes, the two actors have opted out of TMKOC, and new actors have replaced them. While Sunayana Fozdar has Neha Mehta's position, Balwinder Singh Suri has walked into Gurucharan Singh's shoes to essay the characters onscreen.

With these new actors joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the expectations of the audience are high. While fans have been waiting to see the new Anjali and new Sodhi on the show, we have some piece of information that will bring a smile on their faces. The entry scenes of Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been revealed. The two are all set to make their 'grand' entry on the show today, and here's what will happen.

Sunayana aka new Anjali entry will be shown at her house when Bhide and Taarak will be having a conversation. She will walk out of the kitchen and will notice Bhide cleaning some vegetables, while Taarak works on his laptop. Anjali will be surprised to see Bhide doing chores at her house and will have a polite conversation with him. Anjali, Taarak, and Bhide will then unfold the 'misunderstanding' and share a light moment.

On the other hand, Balvinder aka new Sodhi will welcome Bhide at his house, and invite him for a glass of lassi made by her wife Mrs. Roshan. Bhide and Sodhi will then sit to have a 'big' glass of lassi at the latter's house. While the enthusiastic Sodhi finishes his glass in some moments, Bhide struggles to take a sip as his tummy is full.

Here are some glimpses from their entry in TMKOC:

Both, Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri will be seen in the same dressing style as the former Anjali and Sodhi. The new actors will put in their best foot forward to leave viewers wowed with their performance. Are you excited to watch tonight's episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

