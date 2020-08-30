Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar shares first BTS pics from sets; Palak Sidhwani welcomes her

Sunayana Fozdar, who stepped into Neha Mehta's shoes as the 'new Anjali' for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared her first BTS pictures from the sets with reel-life husband Sailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta. Take a look.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently welcomed two Sunayana Fozdar as 'Anjali', after Neha Mehta bid goodbye to the show. Neha, who essayed the role if Anjali Taarak Mehta for 12 years on TMKOC opted-out, and Qubool Hai fame Sunayana Fozdar walked into her shoes to play the character. While Sunayana actress is excited as well as a little nervous to take the baton forward, she recently shared her first BTS photos from the sets of the show on her social media handle.

Just yesterday, Sunayana took to her Instagram handle to share her first behind-the-scene moments with fans, and it is with none other than her real-life husband Sailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta. In the pictures, the onscreen duo is looking adorable in their traditional best. While Sunayana is seen dolled up in a shimmery pink suit, Sailesh is wearing a sea blue kurta and pajama. We must say, with the outfit and delicate jewelry, Sunayana has perfectly sunk into the look of Anjali Mehta on the show. It is only Sunayana's hairdo that is different, but this new Anjali is already grabbing the viewers' attention.

With these pretty photos, Sunayana asked fans to support her in this new journey on TMKOC and shower her with love. She wrote, 'All an artist lives for is to entertain its audience. Please welcome me as Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Need your wishes and support because as always you all are my strength.

Within moments fans poured in their love and blessings on Sunayana Fozdar and complimented her look as Anjali. Sunayana's onscreen co-star Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu Bhide also gave her a warm welcome and commented on her post. She wrote 'Welcome to the show!'

Take a look at Sunayana Fozdar's BTS pictures from TMKOC:

Meanwhile, talking about her exit, Neha Mehta told Pinkvilla, 'I have to lead a very beautiful life and continue to do good work for my audience and for the world. Hence, I believe that every end has a new beginning.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

