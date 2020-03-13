Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena enjoy meeting two fans from Surat; See Photos

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's what happened when the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team met two fans of the sitcom from Surat. Take a look.

Sony TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the highest-grossing entertainment shows of Indian Television, ever since it kick-started in 2008. Whether it is Jethalal's antics, Tapu Sena's smartness and quick wit, Bapuji's life hacks, Taarak's advice at the end of every episode, or the humor on the show, the popular sitcom highlight real-life instances is a laughter riot. Every day, the hilarious drama unfolds a new twist keeping the fans on the edge of their seats and tickle their funny bones.

Running successfully for almost 12 years, the show has made a special place in people's hearts and has a huge fan following. Recently, two lucky fans got a chance to meet the TMKOC team, a dream that many supporters have. These lucky people were two brothers from Surat, who had a fun-filled meet and greet session with the Tapu Sena, Iyer, Abdul and Popatlal. Yes, you read that right! The fan brothers of the show, Viral and Shyam Rajani were invited to the sets and got a chance to spend some quality time with the Gokudhamites.

Not only did they pose for pictures with their favorite actors, but they also received TMKOC goodie bags and t-shirts as a token of appreciation. Moreover, Tapu Sena also went live with them on TMKOC’s official Instagram account. An elated Shyam shared his experience about the meeting and said, 'We will always stay connected with TMKOC no matter which part of the world we are in. Thank you for such happiness and yes, congratulations in advance as TMKOC is going to complete 3000 Happysodes on 26th May and 12 years in July 2020'

Take a look at their pictures here:

