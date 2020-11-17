Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena 'spread joy' as they celebrate Diwali with underprivileged kids

Here's a sneak peek of Tapu Sena's Diwali celebrations with children living in the slums in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. See pics inside.

Diwali is a festival that marks the triumph of good over evil. The auspicious occasion is celebrated with fervour, gaiety, and enthusiasm all over India. Celebrated with spectacular lights, firecrackers, irresistible traditional sweets, and exchanging gifts, Diwali is touted to be the biggest festival. It is all about spreading love, happiness, positivity among people, and showing the power of 'togetherness.'

This is exactly how Tapu Sena from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrated the festival. Confused? Well, Tapu Sena including Gogi, Tapu, Goli, Pinku, and Sonu celebrated the festival of lights in the 'best and purest' way possible. They celebrated Diwali with underprivileged children from the slum area and spread joy in their lives. Yes, you read that right! Tapu Sena spent some quality time with slum kids on Diwali and added charm to the festival. They were accompanied by none other than, Champaklal aka Baapuji in his good initiative. From distributing sweets to decorating colorful rangolis to dancing and bursting crackers with the kids, the young brigade of Gokduldham society set an example to observe the festival in the truest sense.

Take a look at Tapu Sena's Diwali celebrations here:

Meanwhile, not to miss, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gokduldham members made the most of Diwali and were soaked in the festive spirit. They dressed up in their traditional best for the occasion but also kept all safety measures in mind to avoid spreading the virus.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved and watched shows on Indian Television. The comedy-drama recently completed 3000 episodes and has been running for the past 12 years (since 2008). What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

