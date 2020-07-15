Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Team begins shooting with special precautions on sets due to COVID 19

As the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has begun shooting for new episodes, the makers have ensured all the guidelines by the government authorities are followed on the sets.

With COVID 19 outbreak bringing the normal life to a standstill and shutting down the entertainment industry for almost three months, the year 2020 has certainly been one of the most difficult years. However, looks like life is coming back on track gradually and several shows have begun shooting for new episodes as per the strict guidelines issued by the authorities to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Joining them, the team of popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also begun shooting under strict safety guidelines.

To note, producer Asit Modi, who had recently unlocked the gates of the Gokuldham society, has ensured that all the precautionary measures are being followed on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The precautionary measures include wearing masks, face shields and masks on the sets. Besides, the team also undergo regular temperature checks along with frequently using hand sanitizers. In fact, a team has been appointed to check temperatures of the cast and crew and ensure that all the guidelines issued by the government are followed on the sets to keep COVID 19 at bay.

Take a look at pics from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets:

Meanwhile, the makers have also zeroed in a date to air the new episodes of the popular show. Reportedly, the new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be airing from July 22 this year. Are you excited to welcome the TMKOC team aka the Gokuldham society members again? Let us know in the comment section below.

